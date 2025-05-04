Andy Lonergan pictured with fellow goalkeepers Matty Corran, Sam Tickle and Tom Watson at Northampton on Saturday

Andy Lonergan has confirmed he will leave Wigan Athletic this summer after only 12 months at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old joined Latics last summer on a dual contract, becoming the club’s goalkeeping coach as well as No.3 stopper behind Sam Tickle and Tom Watson.

It was no surprise to see him not make a single appearance in the first team, but his departure after only one season will come as something of a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Couldn't have asked for any more from these lads this season,” he wrote on Instagram. “More than 20 clean sheets across all three, Sam making team of the season and 100 per cent availability, and effort every day from him, Tom and Matty.

"It's been a pleasure lads. Thank you to everyone at Wigan for making me feel welcome but the time comes to move on. Excited for what's next."

Lonergan began his professional career with Preston North End in 2000, and he made more than 200 appearances for the Deepdale outfit – as well as spending time out on loan at Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers and Swindon Town - before joining Leeds United in the summer of 2011.

The rest of his career saw him constantly on the move, with his clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Rochdale, Liverpool, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Everton, where he spent three years working alongside England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

There will inevitably be speculation linking Mike Pollitt with a return to Wigan, with the popular ex-Latics man having worked under Ryan Lowe at Preston in recent years.