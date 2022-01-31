Wigan Athletic goalkeeper reflects on major positive

Latics extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches, although their failure to score in the league for the first time since last April saw they surrender top spot in League One to Sunderland.

Amos, though, believes the point could be crucial in the final reckoning.

“It was good to get a clean sheet," he said. "Everyone has been working tirelessly front to back to make that happen.

Ben Amos

"We’ve been through a phase in the season where it hasn’t quite happened in the last couple of months.

"That is the one pleasing thing - we’ll take that and move on.”

Latics struggled to get much going in attack, with Will Keane firing wide in the first half before limping off injured.

At the other end, Amos was alert on the couple of occasions he was called into action, to keep struggling Town out.

“It wasn’t a great game, and everyone could see that," he added. “We said at half time that it was one of those scrappy games where, if we don’t win the game, we don’t lose it and that’s what we did.

“I think teams will come here and struggle just because of the way they play and the pitch isn’t the best at the moment. Teams with less character will struggle and lose the game here.

“Teams are going to be bang at it against us moving forward. That is something that we’ve got to take on our shoulders and if we don’t win, we certainly don’t lose.

“I don’t think you can get too short-sighted. We’re just over halfway in the season and we’ve just got to focus on the long term.

"Two points a game on average should stand us in good stead and all things considered, it was a decent point.”