Wigan Athletic goalscorer rues bittersweet experience at Blackpool
But the former Chelsea man is confident Latics will finally find their feet - and add a more clinical and ruthless side to their game to prevent more points slipping away.
"Straight after the game it's hard to feel too good about it, because we didn't win the game" he said. "We weren't clinical enough again, we had plenty of chances to kill it off...and when we don't, we end up hanging on again.
"Frustrating late goals after playing so well is tough to take, and it should have been put to bed before that. Their first goal is the worst time to concede, just before half-time, and we have to defend our box better.
"But we have another game on Saturday (at Carlisle in the first round of the FA Cup) and we need to get rid of this feeling as quickly as possible."
Rankine's efforts were certainly enjoyed by the away end at Bloomfield Road, who have passed on Stephen Humphrys' former chant to the right-winger.
"It was nice to hear the crowd chanting my name, I appreciated it!" he smiled. "Obviously it's a very proud moment for me to get my first goal and hopefully I can build on it.
"I almost had too much time, but it was great to see it hit the back of the net."