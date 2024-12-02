Wigan Athletic handed League One trip in round three of the FA Cup
After requiring extra-time to win at first Carlisle and then Cambridge, Shaun Maloney's men are again on the road to face Nigel Clough's side.
Mansfield won 2-1 at the Brick Community Stadium earlier this season, giving Latics extra incentive to get through to round four.
The tie will be played on the weekend of January 9-13, meaning the scheduled League One trip to Crawley Town will have to be rearranged.
Full draw: Southampton v Swansea City, Arsenal v Manchester United, Exeter City v Oxford United, Leyton Orient v Derby County, Reading v Burnley, Aston Villa v West Ham United, Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City v Salford City, Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge, Liverpool v Accrington Stanley, Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Preston North End v Charlton Athletic, Chelsea v Morecambe, Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion, Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic, Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur, Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland v Stoke City, Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers, Brentford v Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United v Bromley, Everton v Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth, Birmingham City v Lincoln City, Leeds United v Harrogate Town, Nottingham Forest v Luton Town, Sheffield United v Cardiff City, Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers, Fulham v Watford, Crystal Palace v Stockport County.