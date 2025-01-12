Shaun Maloney and Latics will face Fulham in the FA Cup - if they can get past Mansfield Town

Wigan Athletic have been given a home FA Cup fourth-round draw against Premier League outfit Fulham – if they can overcome Mansfield Town in Tuesday night’s rearranged third-round tie.

The tie would see former Latics defender Antonee Robinson make his first return to Wigan since joining the Cottagers in the summer of 2020.

Also due to face his former club is Martial Godo, who spent last season on loan with Latics from Fulham.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney also played under Fulham boss Marco Silva during their time at Hull City a decade ago.

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United vs Leicester City, Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea, Preston North End/Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest, Coventry City vs Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves, Mansfield Town/Wigan Athletic vs Fulham, Birmingham City vs Newcastle United, Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool, Everton vs Bournemouth, Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton/Swansea City vs Burnley, Leyton Orient/Derby County vs Manchester City, Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace, Stoke City vs Cardiff City.

Ties will take place on the weekend of February 8.

Regardless of whether Latics beat Mansfield, their scheduled trip to Exeter City on FA Cup fourth-round weekend will have to be moved.

The Grecians beat Championship outfit Oxford United on Saturday to set up a home fourth-round tie against Premier League side Nottingham Forest.