Kai Payne's immediate future lies away from Wigan Athletic in the form of a loan move to League Two.

The 20-year-old midfielder – who can also play in defence – was at Victory Park yesterday with the rest of the Latics squad, but he did not make the sheet for the opening pre-season hit-out against Chorley.

And head coach Ryan Lowe has revealed Payne has agreed to a loan move in an attempt to secure some much-needed first-team football.

"Kai's agreed to join a League Two club, which will come out shortly," Lowe told Wigan Today. "He won't be with us for the training camp in Spain, that deal will get done.

"I've spoken to him at length, I haven't seen much of him in any games, but I'm told he has unbelievable quality.

"We're a little bit overloaded in midfield so he will go out and get some games under his belt.

"And there will be options for maybe one or two others to move on to get some game-time."

Payne spent time with Oldham Athletic – who won promotion to League Two last month – in the first half of last season before returning to Wigan after picking up an injury.

His 13-minute run-out against Birmingham on January 4 was his only appearance for Wigan in the second half of the season, with another injury ruining his campaign.

"From what I'm told, this club has got big plans for Kai, because he's a fantastic and wonderful young footballer," added Lowe.

"I've seen bits of that, but what he needs to do now is build himself back up, and play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday in a man's league.

"He picked up an injury last season after being out on loan, and he's come back fit for pre-season and ready to go.

"He needs to find his feet in that environment and, once he's done that, he's contracted to us for a long time and we want to see him in a Wigan shirt for many years to come."

Lowe hinted Payne's departure will not be the only one this summer.

"We're still looking to add to the squad, and then a few more will be moving out," he added.