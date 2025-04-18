Tributes have flooded in for Joe Thompson, who has died at the age of 36

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe was struggling to hold back his emotions as he paid tribute to former team-mate Joe Thompson, who died on Thursday aged 36.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson, who retired at the age of 29 in 2019, was diagnosed with cancer for a third time last year.

He was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.

Thompson announced he was cancer free in June 2017 and less than a year later scored the goal that kept Rochdale in League One, beating Charlton on the final day of the season.

However, he announced his retirement two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed 'to the limit' by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, he was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.

"I can't say a lot about it ...well, I want to say a lot about it...but at the moment it's still hurting," said Lowe – a former team-mate at Bury - shortly after Latics' 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury on Good Friday. "But what a genuinely top, top fella he was, a family man...I spoke to his wife last night when I heard.

"It was tough to get the news...we did a 'grow for Joe' at Tranmere a few years ago...I grew my beard, Max Power and all the lads grew their hair.

"I've been on holiday with him, I spent a lot of time with him and his family, and it's heartbreaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing I will say is what he's left behind is a legacy for other people, and what he's done for his family in that time when he was sick is nothing short of miraculous.

"He's resting in peace now, and I just hope (wife) Chantelle, (his girls) Thailula and Athena Rae, and his brother Rueben are as good as they can be...my condolences go to them all."

Wigan Today understands Thompson also helped Latics Under-18 captain Callum Jones during his own recent battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson," read a statement. "Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side. Known by those close to Rochdale as 'Joey T', he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Latics forward Stephen Humphrys, a former Dale team-mate, tweeted: "It was an honour to share the pitch with such a great person. You will be forever missed. A brilliant man on and off the field whose smile could light up any room. My thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family. His wife and children. Rest is Heaven Joey T."

Ex-Latics midfielder Max Power, who played alongside Thompson - and Lowe - at Tranmere, added: "This one hurts. One of the most positive human beings I’ve ever met. Always lit up a room with his smile and energy. Life is so precious Rest in peace JT."