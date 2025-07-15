The Latics players and fans get together for a team photo in Campoamor

Ryan Lowe declared himself more than satisfied with the benefits - on and off the pitch - of Wigan Athletic's training camp in Spain.

Latics are back on the grass at Christopher Park after being put through their paces on the Costa Blanca.

The facilities at Campoamor were well known to Lowe, who took Preston North End there in recent years.

And the Latics head coach believes the results will be there for all to see over the coming weeks and months.

"It's all about culture building and team spirit building," he said. "The week was tough, we had double sessions most days, and the lads were fantastic.

"They really put the work in...a lot of them have been saying it's the hardest pre-season they've ever done, which we wanted to be the case.

"When you visit a complex like that, you have to utilise it and make the most of it, and that's certainly what we did.

"The training will carry on at Christopher Park and we're looking forward to the next few games and hopefully building more confidence, more patterns of play, and building towards the new season."

Lowe's men ended the trip with a 1-1 draw against National League North outfit Curzon Ashton, with hundreds of travelling Tics taking the opportunity to watch the game in the glorious sunshine.

"There was some excellent play to be fair," added Lowe. "I thought the lads were fantastic, and I thought Curzon Ashton were as well.

"They put their bodies on the line, it was like playing against a block of 10 at one point.

"We don't want to concede many goals, and the one qwe conceded was again sloppy on our behalf. But that's also good, because we can look back at it.

"We scored a fantastic goal ourselves, wing-back to wing-back, and we created a lot of chances as well.

"I thought both goalkeepers were fantastic, on another day we could have had five or six, but it's not about the result, it's more about getting the last bit of work into the lads.

"To top it all off, to see so many fans here, watching the game and getting some pictures with the players after, that's what it's all about."