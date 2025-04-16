Luke Chambers (left) has returned to Liverpool for assessment

Luke Chambers has returned to Liverpool to be treated after suffering a recurrence of the back injury that has cut short his second spell at Wigan Athletic.

The 20-year-old defender - who excelled during the second half of last term, which led to him returning last summer - has endured rotten luck with injuries.

His appearance at Stockport in early October proved to be his last for seven months, after being cut down by a long-standing back issue.

Chambers started the victory over Cambridge under Glenn Whelan and then at Charlton in Ryan Lowe's first game in charge, but then returned to the sidelines.

And boss Lowe has revealed Chambers came to him to admit he 'didn't feel right' - and has returned to his parent club for assessment.

"It's down to Liverpool to come out and say that, but he won't be with us now," said Lowe. "His loan's finished, and he's back at Liverpool for his recovery and what not. He's had another recurrence of the injury and his season will be done."

Chambers had been expected to be a real leader for Latics this term, and Lowe admitted the situation was 'gutting' for all concerned.

"He was just not quite right," added the Latics head coach. "I know he came back from his injury and he played under Glenn, and then for me at Charlton.

"But after that, he wasn't really right...we could see he wasn't really right in training. He came to see me and said he didn't feel right, we then spoke to Liverpool, and he obviously wasn't right.

"It is gutting for him, because he is a very talented footballer. I've spoken to him and told him his sole focus is getting fit and ready.

"I think he's got a couple of years left at Liverpool, and I really hope he'll be back playing football before too long."

While Liverpool have yet to make a formal announcement, Chambers posted his own update at the end of last week.

"My season has come to end after suffering another setback with re-injuring my back," he wrote on social media. "I would just like to thank everyone at @LaticsOfficial and the fans for being so supportive on and off the pitch. I'm sure our journeys will cross paths again. Once a Tic!"