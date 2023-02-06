The 40-year-old spent some of the best years of his playing career with Latics, making some magical memories in the Premier League as well as lifting the FA Cup in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And some of the key figures who worked alongside him will be willing Maloney and No.2 Graham Barrow to succeed - both at Ewood Park and beyond.

Some of the key Latics figures backing new boss Shaun Maloney

Emmerson Boyce said: "I'd like to wish Shaun all the best for his first game. I'm more than sure he'll be successful as Wigan manager. He knows the club, he's had great times there, he understands the pressure of life at the bottom and I know he'll do well. He's got great experience alongside him in Graham Barrow, and fingers crossed they can get the results that will see the side stay up."

Paul Scharner said: "A big congratulations on the new job, Shaun. It's great that a former team-mate got the job. Best of luck to you and of course Wigan."

Callum McManaman said: All the best Shauny, rooting for you and the lads. Good luck and up the Tics!"

James McArthur said: "Good luck to Shaun and Big G. Great to see two legends back at the club to take them forward."

Gary Caldwell said: "Hope it goes well for Shaun and Graham. Two great men with Wigan in their hearts."

Graeme Jones said: "I want to wish Shaun and Graham the very best of luck with their new start at Wigan. We have two people who understand the fabric of the club. Up the Tics!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Jackson said: "Great to see Shaun and Graham back at Latics. Good football people who know Wigan Athletic well. Good luck and best wishes to the new management team."