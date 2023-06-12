Wigan Athletic hit by winding up notice as financial crisis continues
Wigan Athletic have been hit by a winding up petition by HMRC over unpaid tax.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST
The hearing date is set for Wednesday, July 26 – just over a week before the start of the new EFL campaign.
However, Latics have plenty to do in the coming weeks to make sure they’re on the start line at the beginning of August.
Hopefully, there will be good news in the coming days, with positive developments having taken place over the weekend regarding a change in ownership.
