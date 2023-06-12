The hearing date is set for Wednesday, July 26 – just over a week before the start of the new EFL campaign.

However, Latics have plenty to do in the coming weeks to make sure they’re on the start line at the beginning of August.

Latics' next fixture looks set to take place in the High Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopefully, there will be good news in the coming days, with positive developments having taken place over the weekend regarding a change in ownership.