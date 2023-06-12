News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic hit by winding up notice as financial crisis continues

Wigan Athletic have been hit by a winding up petition by HMRC over unpaid tax.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

The hearing date is set for Wednesday, July 26 – just over a week before the start of the new EFL campaign.

Wigan Athletic fans given reason to believe after positive weekend.

However, Latics have plenty to do in the coming weeks to make sure they’re on the start line at the beginning of August.

Latics' next fixture looks set to take place in the High CourtLatics' next fixture looks set to take place in the High Court
Hopefully, there will be good news in the coming days, with positive developments having taken place over the weekend regarding a change in ownership.

