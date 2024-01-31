Wigan Athletic hold fan consultation to discuss board and future funding

Latics have unveiled plans for a new Future Fund to support the club's Academy

A number of other wider club topics were also briefly discussed, including the club's ongoing process in appointing a new board of directors.

It was confirmed the recruitment of a permanent chief executive is still ongoing, while and the perception among some fans there was a 'rudderless ships' were downplayed.

Head of commercial, Greg Coar, and Academy chief Jake Campbell then explained how the initial Fans Fund had contributed significantly to the Academy over the past two-and-a-half years.

Campbell - who took over from Gregor Rioch in the role - provided extensive detail on the spending of the funds devoted to the Academy from the previous fund, comprising almost £250,000.

This included the enhancement of education and training facilities for the Academy players, as well as a further sum of around £75,000 spent on first-team enhancements, making a total of £325,000.

Campbell also spoke at length about a portion of the funding going towards the 'Pre-Academy', involving six and seven year-olds not old enough to sign with any clubs.

The importance of impressing these youngsters - and their families - at this age was underlined, to get as many talented, local kids into the Latics structure as early as possible.

It was revealed the new Future Fund will include a host of benefits - some existing and some new - including prize draws for hospitality or mascot packages, rather than too many physical items, therefore ensuring more of the monies go to the Academy.

The aim is for 85-90 per cent of the income to go to the Academy.

Latics also confirmed the current set-up of the Legal Board, consisting of chairman and interim CEO Ben Goodburn, and a representative of the ownership family, Lucas Danson, who is actively engaged across the club.

The board is then underpinned by a technical board which constituted under the new ownership group and comprises of: CEO/chairman: Ben Goodburn, sporting director: Gregor Rioch, first-team manager: Shaun Maloney, head of recruitment: Stephen Gormal, head of Academy: Jake Campbell, finance director: Richard Bramwell, head of football administration: Sarah Guilfoyle.