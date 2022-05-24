Wigan Athletic: How the League One title was won

Aug 14: Wigan 1 Rotherham 0

Latics' first home game of the campaign - with Talal Al Hammad introduced to the crowd before kick-off - looked as though it would end all-squad until Will Keane's last-minute winner set the tone for what followed.

The Latics players celebrate the demolition derby at Bolton

Sep 18: Accrington 1 Latics 4

Match number seven saw Latics really stamp their mark on the division, with a four-star showing that outclassed Accy. Charlie Wyke's first and second goals of the campaign also provided tangible reward for his all-round contribution.

Oct 16: Bolton 0 Latics 4

How could this one not make the list? All the pre-match talk had been of Bolton being the best team in the division, according to Ian Evatt. We did see the best team in the division that day. Only it wasn't Bolton.

Nov 2: Fleetwood 2 Latics 3

It looked pretty grim as the Cod Army held a 2-0 lead on the hour mark. But the introduction of Gwion Edwards and a formation switch led to an utterly memorable comeback win - sparking absolute limbs in the away end.

Nov 27: Plymouth 1 Latics 2

The week had started in horrific fashion, with Charlie Wyke having to be brought back from the brink after collapsing at Christopher Park on Monday. Somehow the team recovered from being 2-0 down at Cambridge 24 hours later, before Callum Lang's 90th-minute winner secured a remarkable victory at top-of-the-table Plymouth on the Saturday.

Dec 8: Latics 2 Shrewsbury 1

With their promotion rivals cranking up the pressure, it looked as though Latics would drop two points at home to the Shrews, before Thelo Aasgaard scored Latics' latest last-minute decider to tame the Shrews and bring home the bacon.

Dec 18: Oxford 2 Latics 3

What would turn out to be Latics' last league game of 2022 - before a three-week Covid-enforced break - saw the visitors pegged back after leading 3-2. But James McClean's 86th-minute winner was another dagger to the heart of a direct competitor.

Feb 22: Wycombe 1 Latics 3

Latics were 1-0 down inside the final quarter against a Wycombe side still eying automatic promotion, before three goals in the space of 12 minutes from Tom Naylor and Callum Lang (2) sent out another strong statement to the rest. It was the last goal Wycombe would concede at home all season.

Mar 12: MK Dons 1 Latics 1

By this point, Latics and Rotherham were in control of their automatic promotion destiny, with third-placed MK Dons coming up on the rails. The Dons had just won 2-1 at Rotherham, and would have seen this as their chance to overhaul Latics. It was the visitors who almost took the spoils, only to be pegged back by an 88th-minute leveller...but Latics went home the happier.

Apr 30: Shrewsbury 0 Latics 3