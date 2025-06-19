Paul Mullin in action for Wrexham at Charlton last October

Wigan Athletic 'will be adding further to our frontline in the coming weeks' following the signing of Christian Saydee from Portsmouth.

That's the message from sporting director Gregor Rioch, who watched the 23-year-old forward put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the Brick on Thursday morning.

Saydee becomes the second summer signing at Wigan, after Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray joined from Kilmarnock on a free transfer.

But there will be no time for Rioch and Latics to step back and admire their work, with the players due back in for training next week and the squad off for a pre-season training camp in Spain at the beginning of July.

Latics head coach Ryan Lowe has made no secret of Latics’ need to bolster their frontline this summer.

They finished the 2024/25 campaign as the lowest scorers in League One, with only 42 goals from their 46 matches played, and top scorer Dale Taylor's return to parent club Nottingham Forest left Maleace Asamoah as the only senior striker on the books.

And Saydee's capture will be far from the last attacking incoming over the coming weeks.

"Christian is just 23 years old, and we believe he will develop with us under Ryan and our coaching team," said Rioch.

"He has all the attributes that we are looking for, and I'm excited to see Christian in a Wigan Athletic shirt over the next few years.

"This is an exciting day, and we will be adding further to our frontline in the coming weeks.”

It's understood Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has been added to the 'players of interest' Latics have compiled this summer.

The 30-year-old forward was initially linked with Latics shortly after the end of the 2024/25 campaign, but there was little if anything in it at that stage.

However, as the window has progressed, Mullin has become more of a realistic target.

Wrexham this week snapped up Ryan Hardie - who ironically kickstarted his career at Plymouth Argyle under Ryan Lowe - to bolster their firepower for next season's Championship campaign.

Hardie's 74 goals in 248 appearances for the Pilgrims convinced Wrexham to part with a reported £700,000, which has pushed Mullin further down the pecking order.

Mullin is desperate to play first-team football at this stage of his career and, with Latics on the look-out for a whole new forward line this summer, it seems the stars may well be aligning.

The player has also acknowledged his time in North Wales may be coming to an end, during a recent episode of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' reality show.

He said: "Just to play one game in the Championship with Wrexham would be worth absolutely everything. It would be the icing on the cake for this story.

"From a personal point of view, I don't think I'll have any part to play in it from here on in."

Mullin scored an incredible 102 goals in 135 appearances for Wrexham in his first three seasons after joining from Cambridge United in 2021, as the club climbed from the National League to League One.

However, he was restricted to only 32 appearances last term, returning five goals, which has persuaded him to look elsewhere.

Latics have several other active targets, though, and remain in contact with various clubs regarding possible deals.