Thelo Aasgaard looks to have found himself a World Cup lifeline - in the form of a move from Luton Town to Scottish giants Rangers.

Which would have massive financial ramifications for Wigan Athletic, who hold a lucrative sell-on from his January sale, when the Hatters met his £3.5million buy-out clause. Aasgaard's move to Luton saw him capped for the first time at senior level by Norway for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Israel in March. Indeed - surrounded by world stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard - Aasgaard came up with a goal and an assist against Moldova. However, speaking in May, Norway boss Stale Solbakken warned Aasgaard that his place in the squad was at risk if he was to drop down to the third tier. "League One is too low a level," he said. "Championship is no problem, with his development, that level is good enough, but with League One, that's where it stops. There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively." Indeed, when asked whether he would remain a Luton player next season, Aasgaard conceded: “It's hard to say. What I can say is that the World Cup in a year is a big goal for me." Solbakken had previously said of Aasgaard's January transfer: "It was a calculated risk. Luton were in a difficult situation when Thelo changed clubs, but it goes without saying that it is difficult to play for the national team if you play in League One. He knows this." Latics stand to benefit financially were Aasgaard to move on to a club in a higher division. Any move would be sure to dwarf the £3.5million Latics collected for him less than six months ago - a figure that was written into the new contract he signed during the summer of 2023 when Latics were at risk of losing any of the players for free for the previous ownership's failure to pay the wages on time. Which means a very tidy sell-on fee would be winging its way to Wigan if and when Aasgaard does make his next step. Sporting director Gregor Rioch explained the situation shortly after Aasgaard's departure. "Thelo - along with the rest of the players - could have left our football club on a free transfer due to continued breaches of contract," said Rioch back in January. "That means players were able to serve notice on their contracts, and we were very fortunate that we were able to convince Charlie (Hughes) and Thelo to stay, under the new ownership that was in place. "When we agreed their new contracts, if ever they left, as part of that agreement, we would be guaranteed future payments. And if they get to where we believe they can get to - and I think they will surge again, onto another level - we will be well rewarded in that aspect as well." New Rangers boss Russell Martin is understood to have earmarked Aasgaard as an ideal playmaker around which to build his side. He has already been active this summer, confirming the signing of Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth on Wednesday, to add to fellow new recruits Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons and Oscar Cortes.