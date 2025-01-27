Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic have been named in the promotion places - of the League One table of most miserable supporters.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 'Happy Fan Index 2025' has ranked the happiest – and unhappiest – fanbases on social media in all four divisions, and the Tics have been placed third at the ‘wrong’ end of the third tier.

Northampton Town and Rotherham United finished first and second most miserable respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics fans watching their team against Bristol Rovers at the weekend

The team at OLBG refreshed their Happy Fan Index ahead of 2025 by analysing social media channels to reveal the clubs with the most followers, the highest average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score.

Going from fifth place in last season’s happy fan index, Liverpool take top spot in the Premier League. The fans have many reasons to be happy, too – they top the table of most satisfied fans, with only one per cent of reactions on Facebook being ‘angry,’ over 170,000 likes on Instagram, on average, and almost 194,000 interactions on TikTok. Meanwhile, Wolves fans are the least satisfied in the top flight.

Portsmouth share the first position with Sunderland in the Championship for having the happiest fans. Pompey was promoted back to the second tier of English football this season after enduring over a decade in the doldrums of the football league. The team has a high engagement rate on TikTok at nearly 10 per cent, and almost nine in 10 reactions on Facebook are ‘love.’

Bromley’s fans have enjoyed their recent promotion, with nearly a 13 per cent engagement rate on Facebook and 97 per cent ‘love’ reactions. Bromley is one of the newest clubs in the English Football League. They were promoted last season, and it seems the London club’s fans love being in the fourth tier for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Tracey, Data Scientist and Football Editor at OLBG.com, said: “Football’s unpredictability is one reason why it is so exciting and the biggest sport in the world. The up-and-down nature of football can result in failure leading to success very quickly though, and vice versa, and fan perceptions can change all the time. As a result, we’ve updated our ranking of English football’s happiest fans on social media heading into 2025.

"The internet can be a scathing place when it comes to football opinions, so which fans are most supportive of their teams? Regaining their Premier League crown from 2022, and knocking Newcastle United off the top spot, it’s Liverpool! It’s been a turbulent year for the Reds as they waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, however, new manager Arne Slot has taken like a duck to water and the team is flying both domestically and in Europe. A keen and supportive following on Facebook is one of the determining factors in their rise to the top of the Happy Fan Index.

“While Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wrexham, and Bromley come out with the most credit in their respective leagues in the EFL, the same can’t be said for Cardiff City, Northampton Town, and Tranmere Rovers. They prop up the table in each of their respective leagues, and they are all struggling for form in the 2023/2024 season on the pitch."

The full research is available here