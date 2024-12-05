Wigan Athletic injury lay-off revealed - 'It wouldn't surprise me if he's back quicker...'

Tyrese Francois will be out of action until the beginning of April after undergoing ankle surgery

Shaun Maloney has revealed the timescale on how long Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Tyrese Francois.

The 24-year-old Australian had to be helped off the field during the recent victory at Barnsley.

Maloney initially put the estimated lay-off at between three and five months, which would potentially have ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The player this week posted a post-surgery picture on social media.

And Maloney says the confirmed recovery time is almost exactly in the middle of the prediction.

"Tyrese had his surgery on Monday, and the rough estimate is around 16 weeks," said the Latics boss. "That means we'll be looking at the start of April, but it wouldn't surprise me if he's back quicker.

"He's got an amazing mentality...but we'll take our time with him. We'll really miss him while he's out...in a short space of time he became a key player for us, and it's a shame we won't see him for a while."

Maloney had previously said: "Tyrese has been brilliant for us, whether it's as a '6' or further up the field...he's been a revelation, and it's a real shame.

It happened when he went to block a shot, it jarred his ankle, and there's damage to the ligaments. The left side had been brilliant, and it's a real blow to lose him as well as Luke Chambers."

Francois has already overcome injury problems since arriving from Fulham over the summer.

He only made his debut in the EFL Trophy win at Carlisle on October 8, after which he soon nailed down a spot in the engine room before fate again intervened.