Wigan Athletic introduce new area to lure back stayaway fans
The move follows the matter being raised at a recent Fans Advisory Board meeting.
It's primarily aimed at season-ticket holders who may have been deterred from attending home matches this season due to the cold weather.
"Having listened to feedback at February’s FAB meeting, we have now opened a ‘Warm Matchday Area’," the club tweeted.
"For supporters finding it too cold on the terraces, Whelan’s Bar will be open to watch the game!"
The club acknowledged during the minutes of February's meeting the ‘number of supporters following games on social media and streams rather than in person’.
"Some older supporters are unable to sit through 90 minutes, especially in winter," the minutes noted. "Could there be an area at the stadium that is indoors to watch the game? It was noted on the survey that there could be seated areas in the concourse. This is being looked at."
