Wigan Athletic job deserves 'a hell of a lot of credit', according to Premier League managerial icon

The job done by Shaun Maloney this season has impressed long-time Premier League manager Tony Pulis

That's the view of former Stoke, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis, who knows a thing or two about getting the best out of the tools at his disposal.

“My advice to managers of clubs with issues behind the scenes is to focus on winning games on a Saturday," said Pulis, speaking to OLBG. "If you get too wrapped up in stuff going on behind the scenes, it can distract you from winning matches and that's what matters most for the fans, the team and the town.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand it's hard as cuts to the team affect their position but whatever hand you're dealt with, you've got to find a way to win on Saturday because you won't stay in a job if not, regardless of what's going on upstairs.“Shaun Maloney deserves a hell of a lot of credit for the job he has done, regardless of how they have done it.

"Forget style, whether it's playing out from the back or going long from the goalkeeper, management is about finding a way to win.

“It's great for the whole football club to be winning games again.”

Maloney and Latics had to overcome an eight-point deduction imposed last summer for financial issues relating to the club’s previous owners.