His side welcome Bristol City to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, where both teams will be looking for their first wins in the Championship this season.

Richardson believes there is a really good work ethic in the current Wigan squad.

He said: “We had a really good look at the Championship over the last few seasons, of what it brings in terms of the intensity and the goals.

Wigan Athletic are back in action on Saturday afternoon

“As staff and as a team, we collectively decided what we would bring from last year, looking at what our strengths were and the areas we think we can work at.

“It’s been a collective working progress, with conversations and work on the training ground since that day really.

“I know about the honesty our group carries and their diligence, so we will try and repeat that throughout the season.

“If we can do that, then we will have as good a work ethic as we’ve got since I arrived at the club and we’ll be okay.

“Any team is a tough opponent in the Championship, and we are trying to create that ourselves.

“Coming in as a newly promoted side against Preston in a local derby, with their wealth of players, going toe to toe with them at times and coming out on top in various phases.

“Then going down to Norwich, who will be right up there at the end of the season, where out of possession we were fantastic, and to create a couple of very good chances is a credit.

“We are still learning and coming together, we will take any points as it stands at the minute, but we are looking for those strong performances and education through the week.

“Round the corner we’ve got another healthy challenge. We will just keep looking to add to our tally, and our main focus is to be competitive in every game.

“We are under no illusions of the challenge that is ahead of us, and we’ve got to decide what our success will be this season.

“There are teams that have been in this league for a number of years and ex-Premier League teams, who were there two minutes ago.