Emmerson Boyce signalled his intention to 'make sure the town is proud of its female team' after being confirmed as the first ever manager of Wigan Athletic Women.

The 44-year-old - Latics' FA Cup-winning captain on the club's greatest day - returns to the UK from Barbados, where he's been based for the last few years.

Boyce had most recently been working as the Technical Director and Head of the Female Football Development Programme for the Barbados Football Association.

“It’s exciting, and I am delighted to be back," said Boyce. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to develop women’s football in this region. I am so happy, and I can’t wait to get started.

"It’s a project I have been doing in Barbados for the last four years and, when I heard about the opportunity, I wanted to be part of it.

"I look back at my time in Barbados with great memories, and I am looking forward to my new challenge.

“Without the backing of the ownership group, it doesn’t go anywhere, so it’s fantastic to hear they want to progress the women’s team and create pathways for female footballers.

"We want to make sure the town is proud of its female team. There’s going to be a great community feeling and it’s an exciting time for the town.

“For me personally, I have a great history here, and I want to share my experiences with the players and coaching team.

"The aim is to be successful on and off the field, make sure we create role models, and a clear pathway to girls.

“Female football is on the rise, and Wigan wants to be part of it. It is a great opportunity for everyone involved to showcase how good we can be.

"It’s going to be player-focused on development, and we want to create a winning environment which is a must.”

Boyce made 298 appearances for Latics during his playing days - and still holds the record for number of games played in the Premier League.

He will start work immediately ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, which kicks-off in September.

“We are delighted that Emmerson has become the first-ever manager of Wigan Athletic Women," said Hayley Sherratt, the newly appointed head of women's operations. "And we believe he is the perfect appointment, given his experience coaching in Barbados and his previous connections with the football club.

"We received a high calibre of applicants for the position, and Emmerson's enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to be part of this historic project shone throughout the process.

"Emmerson is a manager who wants to play an entertaining brand of football and will strive every day to make our women's team a success both on and off the field.

"As an FA Cup winner with Latics in 2013, Emmerson also understands the values and history of our football club, and knows the importance of developing a women's team that will bring great pride to the town weekly.

"The work starts immediately as we start to assemble our first-team squad and lay the foundations ahead of the season starting in September.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Emmerson, and there is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club."