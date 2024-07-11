Wigan Athletic boss issues challenge to young trio - and delivers transfer hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney won't be protecting his Wigan Athletic players against fatigue as they begin their pre-season programme at Accrington Stanley this weekend.

In fact, he's determined to put his squad through the ringer, as they embark on a schedule of five games in the space of 14 days.

And that's despite Maloney having to ask this weekend's hosts for a reduced minutes game due to a lack of numbers in his first-team squad.

Shaun Maloney's Latics begin their pre-season programme this weekend at Accrington

"We had planned to play two games of 60 minutes, we booked that in March," revealed the Latics boss. "But we've had to ask them for two halves of 45 minutes because we only have 14-15 players.

"We appreciate John Doolan's support and help with that, and I'm really looking forward to the games. We'll see all of the work we've been doing, and I'm not going to ease off the players.

"They're not going to be fresh this weekend, or the weekend after. We will be working very hard in training all this week, and they're going to have to play the games fatigued. It will be a big test for us."

Maloney plans to integrate a number of junior players into the group, with a simple message - show me what you've got!

"We've got Elijah Igiehon coming in from the Under-18s, he's a talented winger," he said. "We've got Jack Reilly from the reserves, who's also done well with us.

"And I've been speaking about Kai Payne for some time now, and he's come back in incredible condition. He's won the majority of the physical work, so it's a big chance for him to step up and show what he can do.

"Kai's a really talented guy, and he really needs to push Matt Smith in the midfield, and Charlie Hughes in the centre of defence. If he does as well as we think he can, I will definitely find a place for him...he's the next one coming through."

After the trip to Accrington, Latics face weekend double headers at Chorley and Fylde next Friday and Saturday, and Tranmere and at home to Blackburn the weekend after – with all five being treated as full first-team fixtures.

"I'll just be rotating the players, it will be the same first half and second half teams," Maloney added. "I want to give everyone an opportunity, but by next weekend we really should have two or three extra players on board. We've definitely identified the right players. Now, we have to get those deals done.

"I was asked the other day how patient I was, and I am. But I have to push, because the 14-15 first-team players we have at the moment have been excellent, the work they've put in. But they need two things - support, and competition.

"To do that, I need another four or five players to support the lads already here, and also to push them on to greater things.

"I don't want anyone feeling comfortable that they're going to start - whether that's our most talented young players, or the experienced players we have.

"There has to be somebody breathing down their necks for a start, and that's whyI'm pushing so hard that we need to get some deals done."