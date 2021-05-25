Wigan Athletic legend off to the Euros with England!

Graeme Jones, with Thierry Henry and Roberto Martinez while with the Belgium national side

The Newcastle United assistant boss, who will link up with the squad when their Euro 2020 preparations get under way on Saturday and remain with the Three Lions for the duration of their involvement in the tournament, has been praised for the impact he has made in his native north east.

He joined the club in January, helping Steve Bruce's side retain their Premier League place, and it is anticipated he will return to the Magpies' staff ahead of the 2021-22 top-flight campaign.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: "We’re really pleased to be able to bring Graeme Jones in who is obviously working with Newcastle at the moment.

"I need to thank Steve Bruce and (Newcastle managing director) Lee Charnley for their help letting us work with Graeme.

"They have been incredibly supportive and I'm very appreciative of that."

"I’ve known Graeme quite a while – he’s got fantastic experiences of tournament football of course with Belgium and Roberto Martinez.

"He’s got great experiences as an assistant manager and manager, so I’m really pleased that with Steve Holland and Graeme, Martyn Margetson and Chris Powell, we’ve got a really strong coaching team.

"We’re really looking forward to that challenge."