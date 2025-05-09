Wigan Athletic legend steps down from managerial post

Emmerson Boyce has stepped down as Latics Ladies manager

Latics legend Emmerson Boyce has elected to step down from his position as manager of Wigan Athletic Women.

The 45-year-old - who skippered Latics to FA Cup final glory in 2013 - became the women's manager last summer ahead of their inaugural campaign.

And his reign has been little short of exceptional.

He led the side to the Lancashire Women's County League Championship title - winning all 17 of their league matches, scoring over 100 goals in the process - and they also have a League Cup final against Bolton Wanderers to look ahead to.

Those achievements led to Boybe being shortlisted for the Grassroots Coach of the Year at the Festival of Women's Football Ceremony in London last month.

A club statement read: "Boyce will depart the Brick Community Stadium next week, after informing the football club of his wish to leave his current position.

"While we are saddened by Boyce's departure, we respect his decision and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

"As we bid farewell to Emmerson Boyce, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continuing our exciting and historic journey.

"The recruitment process for a new manager will commence in due course."

Boyce called time on his long and distinguished playing career in the summer of 2016, although he briefly came out of retirement to play for Ashton Town in 2020.

Since hanging up his boots, he spent time back in the Caribbean, where he served as technical director of the Barbados Football Association, and even interim manager of the national team.