Wigan Athletic loan exit confirmed after deadline
Wigan Athletic winger Gwion Edwards has joined Scottish outfit Ross County on loan for the rest of the campaign.
The 29-year-old has made only two substitute appearances - totalling 24 minutes - this term, after damaging his Achilles on the opening day of pre-season training last summer.
He scored three times in 43 appearances last season as Latics won the League One title.
One of his new colleagues will be Josh Stones, who joined County on a similar deal last month.
"We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad," said County manager Malky Mackay.
"He has played over 360 games in English football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.
“He is a player we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us.
"We thank Wigan again for their cooperation this month in helping us bring both Gwion and Josh Stones to Ross County."