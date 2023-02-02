News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Athletic loan exit confirmed after deadline

Wigan Athletic winger Gwion Edwards has joined Scottish outfit Ross County on loan for the rest of the campaign.

By Paul Kendrick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 29-year-old has made only two substitute appearances - totalling 24 minutes - this term, after damaging his Achilles on the opening day of pre-season training last summer.

Read More
Wigan Athletic striker 'would be open to loan extension'
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored three times in 43 appearances last season as Latics won the League One title.

Gwion Edwards will spend the rest of the campaign in Scotland with Ross County
Most Popular

One of his new colleagues will be Josh Stones, who joined County on a similar deal last month.

"We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"He has played over 360 games in English football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us.

"We thank Wigan again for their cooperation this month in helping us bring both Gwion and Josh Stones to Ross County."

Gwion EdwardsMalky MackayRoss CountyLeague One