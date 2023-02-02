The 29-year-old has made only two substitute appearances - totalling 24 minutes - this term, after damaging his Achilles on the opening day of pre-season training last summer.

He scored three times in 43 appearances last season as Latics won the League One title.

Gwion Edwards will spend the rest of the campaign in Scotland with Ross County

One of his new colleagues will be Josh Stones, who joined County on a similar deal last month.

"We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"He has played over 360 games in English football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us.