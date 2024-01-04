Wigan Athletic loan man returns to Liverpool after disappointing stay
The 20-year-old – who has represented England at every level from Under-16 up to Under-20 – struggled to get into any kind of rhythm after joining last summer on a season-long arrangement.
He made only seven appearances in all competitions during his time at the DW, and his departure will free up a loan spot as well as money on the wage bill.
"The club would like to thank James for his efforts during his time with Latics and wish him all the best for the future," read a statement.
Latics have not had luck with loaning players from Liverpool in recent years.
The likes of goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, forward Jerome Sinclair and winger Sheyi Ojo all failed to make much of an impression before Balagizi followed in their footsteps.