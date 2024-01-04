News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Athletic loan man returns to Liverpool after disappointing stay

Midfielder James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool after spending the first half of the campaign on loan with Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
James Balagizi failed to impress during his short time with LaticsJames Balagizi failed to impress during his short time with Latics
James Balagizi failed to impress during his short time with Latics

The 20-year-old – who has represented England at every level from Under-16 up to Under-20 – struggled to get into any kind of rhythm after joining last summer on a season-long arrangement.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss reveals gratitude over loan return 'intervention'.

He made only seven appearances in all competitions during his time at the DW, and his departure will free up a loan spot as well as money on the wage bill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"The club would like to thank James for his efforts during his time with Latics and wish him all the best for the future," read a statement.

Latics have not had luck with loaning players from Liverpool in recent years.

The likes of goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, forward Jerome Sinclair and winger Sheyi Ojo all failed to make much of an impression before Balagizi followed in their footsteps.

Related topics:LiverpoolEngland