Luke Robinson is back with Wigan Athletic after being recalled midway through his season-long loan at Scottish club St Johnstone.

Luke Robinson joined the Latics squad for their training camp in Hungary last summer before being loaned out to St Johnstone

The 21-year-old defender has impressed during the first half of the season north of the border.

And with left-back Tom Pearce - who missed most of last season with injury - currently sidelined with a knee problem, Maloney has started his January reinforcements early.

"I'll definitely be speaking to Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and also Luke to see what the situation is," admitted the Latics boss just before Christmas.

"I've been speaking regularly with Luke, we'll see what he wants to do, as well as St Johnstone.

"If Pearcey's injury is at the longer end, we'll have to make some kind of decision.

"But I'll wait and see, and give Tom a bit of time to see if he can make it back towards the shorter end of what we were told.

"I want to give Pearcey every chance to play as many minutes as he can, but we lost James McClean very late in the summer as well.

"I know Steven Sessegnon can play on both sides, but Tom's injury was tough to take.

"I also don't want to bring Luke back if he's not going to have many minutes immediately.

"I really liked what I saw from Luke in pre-season, and I like that he's gone out to play at a high level, at a very good club.

"He's been doing very well, in the games that I've seen, at left-back, left wing-back and left centre-back.