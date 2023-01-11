The 27-year-old striker has endured a frustrating time since joining Latics from Watford last summer, initially struggling for games as he built up to full fitness.

However, after five appearances in Kolo Toure's first six games - including starts in the last three - he feels he is starting to find his feet at the DW.

Ashley Fletcher was allowed to play for Latics in the FA Cup at Luton by his parent club Watford

Indeed, his outing in the FA Cup at Luton on Saturday appeared to reduce the chance of his parent club recalling him this month, as he's now cup-tied.

And as far as Fletcher is concerned, he's more than happy to see the rest of the campaign out with Latics.

"There was never any suggestion I’d be recalled...with it being Luton, (local rivals) Watford probably wanted me to play!" he laughed.

"But I haven't heard anything from Watford in terms of that side of things.

"As far as I'm concerned, I just want to play in every game.

"I haven't played a good run of games for at least 18 months, so I just want to keep being selected and keep doing well.

"On a personal level, I would have preferred a game in midweek to keep the momentum going.

"But listen, I've had to wait long enough for my chance - some of it down to myself, as well as things that were out of my control.

"It's nice to be in a manager's thoughts, and for him to see me in a positive way.

"For me, I just need to reward him with goals, and try to help us out of the bottom three."

Latics boss Toure has already revealed the three players Latics have out on loan - Stephen Humphrys (Hearts), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) and Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) – are very much on his radar.

Latics also have Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan from Huddersfield, who appear to be locked in a relegation battle with Latics, but who allowed their player to feature in the FA Cup as well.

And Fletcher is content to let others speculate while he gets on with the focus of going about his business on the pitch.

"I'll leave all that to my representatives, to be honest," he added. "All my focus is on playing football, 100 per cent.

"For the last 18 months it's been too much moving around, moving here, moving there.

"I see Wigan as somewhere I can get my head down and hopefully play as many games as possible.

"And at the end of the season, we'll all see where we are.

"I came here on a season-long loan, and that's what I see it as.

"I'm not too sure if there's a recall clause even in there, that's for others to discuss."

Next up for Latics is Saturday’s six-pointer at fellow strugglers Cardiff, but Fletcher and his colleagues will go in full of belief.

"There was a very positive mood in the dressing room after Luton,” he said.

"There was a touch of disappointment, because we felt we should already have been through to the next round without a replay.

