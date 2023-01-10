News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic plot return of wonderkid from Leeds United

Wigan Athletic have made an audacious offer to Leeds United about bringing Joe Gelhardt back to the DW on loan.

By Paul Kendrick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:58am

The England junior international, 20, moved to Elland Road in the summer of 2020 shortly after Latics were placed into administration by the previous owners.

Former Tottenham, Liverpool and England defender joins Wigan Athletic
He was regarded as the jewel in the crown of the Latics Academy, and his departure – while necessary to ensure the survival of the club – was the source of huge disappointment and anger among the fanbase.

Latics are trying to bring Joe Gehardt 'home' from Leeds for the rest of the season
After breaking into the first-team fold at Leeds last season during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, ‘Joffy’ has slipped down the pecking order somewhat this term under Jesse Marsch.

Indeed, his outing in the FA Cup tie at Cardiff last weekend was only his ninth start from his 39 Leeds appearances.

Leeds are believed to be open to the possibility about loaning him out to secure valuable game minutes, and Championship play-off hopefuls Swansea were the first club credited with an interest.

However, Wigan Today sources understand Latics have now made their move, and his past ties – and close relationship with Academy staff such as Gregor Rioch and Peter Murphy – could be their ace in the pack.

Latics boss Kolo Toure has confirmed there will be departures as well as arrivals this month as he bolsters the squad for the run-in.

He’s already made his first signing in the shape of free agent centre-back Steven Caulker, initially for the rest of the campaign.

Latics are also closing in on Slovan Liberec midfielder Christ Tiehi, 24, and Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, 20, with Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo also a reported target.

