Wigan Athletic looking into Bolton Wanderers 'beam back'

Max Power in Carabao Cup action against Bolto earlier this season, which Latics won on penalties

Latics will be cheered on in Horwich by 4,000 fans, who filled first of all the lower tier and then the upper tier behind the goal.

And chief executive Mal Brannigan has revealed Latics were knocked back in their request for more tickets, which has led to them looking at screening the game at the DW for those who missed out.

“We cannot get any more (tickets), Brannigan said. "We’ve asked Bolton if it’s possible, and they’ve been as accommodating as they can so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we know there are security and safety issues when stadiums are structured in the way they are. Sometimes you cannot go beyond the limits and capacities.

“What we are trying to do now is to look if we can have a beam back of the game within the DW Stadium.

"We are talking to some of the industry specialists that will be able to help us out on that.

“We need to ask other authorities whether that is possible to do at the same time.

"If we can do it, we will make it happen because we know that there is an awful lot of demand to see the game in some form or another.”