The 20-year-old, who joined Latics from Arsenal earlier this month for the rest of the season, made an eventful debut at Cardiff.

After coming off the bench and almost scoring in the 1-1 draw, he picked up a flare in the aftermath of Will Keane’s stoppage-time equaliser, and waved it around.

Miguel Azeez during his Latics debut at Cardiff

That brought about an FA charge for misconduct and, after the player pleaded guilty, he has received a one-match suspension.

“An FA Independent Regulatory Commission hearing has given Wigan Athletic FC’s Miguel Azeez a one-match suspension and £1,250 fine.

“The midfielder admitted that his conduct in the 96th minute of their match against Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday, January 14 was improper.