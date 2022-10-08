Bizarre reason for delay in Wigan Athletic-Cardiff City kick-off

Both managers were asked after the game about the unscheduled delay, which Cardiff caretaker boss Mark Hudson was able to offer a detailed understanding about.

"A couple of our lads thought there was an issue with the size of one of the set of goalposts," he said.

Will Keane in action against Cardiff

"And one of the set of goalposts was too high by a couple of inches.

"We obviously flagged it straight away, and then they had to recalibrate it because of Hawkeye, I think.

"We were initially told we'd have to wait a couple of hours for it to sink another couple of inches, but no-one wanted that.

"We decided to continue with it, and it was the same for both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did ask if we could attack that end in both halves but they weren't having that."

Latics boss Leam Richardson, meanwhile, was left to bemoan the situation.

"One of the set of goalposts was two inches too high, and their third goal goes in off the bar...so you do the maths..." he said.

"It just sums up the day for us doesn't it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, it doesn't help you in terms of preparing for a game, but it's the same for both sides.

"It's just coincidental that the killer third goal is one that probably bounces away at the other end."