Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney says Callum McManaman has a 'job for life' at Wigan Athletic.

McManaman's career looked to be over a couple of years ago, as he found himself without a club at the age of 31.

After six months away from the game - where the player himself considered himself retired - McManaman was invited to train with the Latics squad by Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney and Callum McManaman go back a long way with Latics

The rest is history, with McManaman doing enough to earn him a 12-month deal last summer.

McManaman then grabbed his opportunity with both hands, with the 45 appearances he made last season the highest of any campaign in his career.

The offer of another 12-month deal was a no-brainer for both the player and the club, and Maloney does not feel the partnership will be ending any time soon.

"Callum obviously has history with the club," said Maloney, a team-mate of McManaman during the Premier League years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he made more appearances last season than in any other season in his career, and he still has lots to give.

"I don't think Callum should ever leave this club...when he does stop playing, there'll definitely be a role for him, whether that's in recruitment, the Academy, or somewhere else.

"He embodies the DNA of the club, in his own way as well, which is important."

Joining McManaman in extending his stay with Latics is centre-back Jason Kerr, who took a pay cut to remain a Wigan player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jason, we had to fight really hard to keep him," said McManaman. "He knows the environment, he knows the way we're trying to play, and he knows what I think about him.

"It was really important that he stayed."

Unfortunately, the club was unable to retain the services of winger Jordan Jones, who will move on to pastures new with Latics unable to get close to the terms his representatives are looking for.

"It would have been really nice to have re-signed him, but the financial difference was just too big," added Maloney.

"He was that good for us last year, he has really strong offers elsewhere, and I know he has a young family he has to look after.