Former Wigan Athletic man joins League One rivals Leyton Orient - despite initial hopes of a return

Former Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Kelman has joined League One rivals Leyton Orient from Queens Park Rangers.

The American international spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics, scoring three times in 14 appearances - only six of which were starts.

And Wigan Today understands Latics were initially interested in bringing him back for a second spell, only for him to remain in the capital.

Charlie Kelman will be back in Wigan next season - but only in the colours of Leyton Orient

He's penned a season-long loan with the club with whom he spent the 2022-23 campaign, when he scored seven goals in 47 appearances.

Leyton Orient won the League Two championship that season, and he's hoping for more success second time round.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Kelman. “Everyone knows how special this club is, and the day we won the league was amazing. That whole season was special.