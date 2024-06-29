Former Wigan Athletic man joins League One rivals Leyton Orient - despite initial hopes of a return
and live on Freeview channel 276
The American international spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics, scoring three times in 14 appearances - only six of which were starts.
And Wigan Today understands Latics were initially interested in bringing him back for a second spell, only for him to remain in the capital.
He's penned a season-long loan with the club with whom he spent the 2022-23 campaign, when he scored seven goals in 47 appearances.
Leyton Orient won the League Two championship that season, and he's hoping for more success second time round.
“It was a no-brainer,” said Kelman. “Everyone knows how special this club is, and the day we won the league was amazing. That whole season was special.
“You look where the club was, in the National League, almost going bust and now looking forward to a second season in League One – it’s testament to everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.