Wigan Athletic man set for loan exit

The 25-year-old Ireland international forward only joined Latics in January from St Mirren, hours before the transfer deadline.

But he found it difficult to break into a side flying high at the top of League One, making only four appearances - including only one league start.

Jamie McGrath

Earlier this summer, he voiced his intention to redouble his efforts to make an impression at the DW.

"I'm aiming to hit the ground running as best as I can in pre-season, and hopefully try and smash it next season," he said.

"Obviously it was hard coming into a club and a team that was top of the league, the boys were in top form.

"I managed to get a few opportunities, and hopefully I'll be able to get a few more next season and take them when they come my way.

"Hopefully I'll be able to show the fans a bit more of what I've half shown so far."

But there's been constant speculation of a return north of the border, with Aberdeen also understood to be keen on his services.

And United are keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible, ahead of their crucial Europa Conference League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.