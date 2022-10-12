Wigan Athletic manager addresses West Brom vacancy rumours

Following the departure of ex-Latics chief Steve Bruce on Monday, Richardson was immediately installed as 2/1 favourite by one leading bookmaker.

He has since eased slightly in the market, but remains near the top along with Sean Dyche, Chris Wilder, Roy Keane and Carlos Corberan.

Leam Richardson

When asked whether it would be worth putting any money on him to get the job, Richardsonplayed a straight bat of which Sir Geoffrey Boycott would be proud.

"I think all the credit tonight has to go to all the players and the staff for that performance," he said.

"I don't think anyone should listen to rumours or anything else, other than how hard the lads worked.

"Jack Whatmough was man of the match, Nathan Broadhead scored the goal, and Wigan Athletic won the game...that's all that matters."

When asked whether the situation would distract his attention from his duties at Wigan, Richardson replied: "You know me as a person, what do you think? Thank you very much."

It would take a lot to prise Richardson away from the DW Stadium, especially after one of the stands was named after him following his exploits on and off the pitch.

After saving Latics from relegation to League Two in his first season in charge, Richardson led Latics to the League One title last term, which saw him named the divisional Manager of the Year.