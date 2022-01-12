Wigan Athletic manager calls for EFL 'common sense'

Leam Richardson

Progression in both the FA Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy has filled another two of the blank midweeks between now and the scheduled season cut-off on April 30.

And having failed to secure a catch-up fixture this week – neither Fleetwood nor Accrington would step up – the Latics boss has called on the EFL to lay down the law.

“I think we’ll have to revisit our conversations with the EFL,” he said. “The conversations we had last week weren’t great, because we’re without a game on Tuesday – which still baffles me how that can happen.

“I’d still like to hear a reason why, but in the meantime we have to focus on what we can control. You look back to last season, and we had teams playing Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Saturday – and you can’t do that.

“In my opinion the season should get extended by one or two weeks to help. You’re looking at players’ health, as well as the integrity of the competition.

“Given the abnormal circumstances in the world, we need to use common sense and say: ‘This is how we make it a level playing field, and maintain the standards of a professional game’.

"Learning from last year, none of this is new, we know what’s been coming, and we need to ensure common sense prevails.”