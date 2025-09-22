Paul Mullin in action for Wigan Athletic against Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe has called on his players to take Saturday’s 4-1 derby drubbing at Bolton Wanderers as a ‘learning curve’ as he looks ahead to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup visit from Wycombe Wanderers.

Latics were second best across the park on Saturday, and as the inquest into the result begins, Lowe says there is work to do despite his players giving maximum effort.

“It’s a learning curve for our lads and everything they're doing," he acknowledged.

"They're giving us everything, but there’s a lack of quality. One of the lads said that they need to adapt sometimes in games and problem-solve, so that's another learning curve that we might need to work on.”

Latics had enjoyed 10 years without a defeat to Bolton but have now suffered back-to-back losses. Lowe admitted he was ‘gutted’ for the fans and is relishing the opportunity to put things right the next time they meet. For now, though, his focus is on Tuesday’s Cup tie at the Brick Community Stadium as fellow League One side Wycombe come to town.

“I've got to let that get over my head as quick as I can, and we've got the next game to go, that's the good thing,” he said.

"It's a local derby, I'm gutted for the fans because we want to send them home happy. It's gone in Bolton's favour, we've got another game (against them) in a few months' time, hopefully we can turn that around and hopefully we can get a performance and a win next time.

“For now, we've got to sucker punch it a little bit, but the most important thing for us now is to be ready for the next game.

“We'll get the lads in, we'll debrief the game, we'll train the lads, we'll give them some info and work on them. We'll have Monday, Tuesday to work a little bit more on them. When you’ve lost a game like that, the next one is to win ultimately and that's it. That's what we'll try and do.”

