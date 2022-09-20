Wigan Athletic manager's one-word verdict on opening block of games

Latics signed off for the first international break of the campaign on a downer, losing 1-0 at home to Reading at the weekend.

That means a return of 13 points from their nine games played so far, with three wins, four draws and only two losses.

Leam Richardson

But how does Richardson assess the start?

"It's okay...just okay," the Latics boss said.

"You always want to be better - better on Saturday, better at Huddersfield and Luton even in victory, you want to be better in the other games.

"If you strive to do that, both individually and collectively, you will do that."

Richardson's mood following the Reading game mirrored his demeaour at Huddersfield four days earlier.

"I said last week after we'd won a couple of games, you can't get carried away with yourself," he said.

"Because at any given time, there's scope for any other club - with the quality of player they have - to be bang at it and give you a problem.

"As a newly-promoted side, with not much change to the personnel, I think we're doing okay.

"We'll take the opportunity to reflect on this block of games, and we'll try to use that to be better for the next run of games.

"The break is an opportunity for everybody, it gives you a good chance to reflect, digest and educate and move on."

Richardson says the fortnight without a game will be split - between working hard on the training ground and giving his players extra time off to be with their families.

"We'll keep it very similar to last year," he added. "I know family time is very important for everyone, just as face time with the players is important.

"We work hard, we travel a lot and we're together a lot, seven days a week in many cases.

"When other people are away on holiday, we're in and working hard as we would any other week.

"If you get the opportunity to step back to be able to step forward, I think it's very important to take that.