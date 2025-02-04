Silko Thomas is stretchered off during Saturday's clash against Lincoln

Silko Thomas' season is over with the winger leaving Wigan Athletic and returning to Leicester City for treatment on a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off the field midway through the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney admitted after the game he thought it 'looks like a bad one'.

And his worst fears have been confirmed after scans.

"Silko Thomas has returned to Leicester City for treatment after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday's draw with Lincoln City," read a Latics statement.

"Everyone at Wigan Athletic wishes Silko well in his recovery and thanks him for his contributions in a blue and white shirt."

Thomas made 31 appearances for Latics in all competitions.

His injury meant Latics making an unscheduled 11th-hour move on transfer deadline day for Owen Dale, who has joined from Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season.