Wigan Athletic man's season is over following bleak injury verdict
The 20-year-old was stretchered off the field midway through the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium.
Latics boss Shaun Maloney admitted after the game he thought it 'looks like a bad one'.
And his worst fears have been confirmed after scans.
"Silko Thomas has returned to Leicester City for treatment after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday's draw with Lincoln City," read a Latics statement.
"Everyone at Wigan Athletic wishes Silko well in his recovery and thanks him for his contributions in a blue and white shirt."
Thomas made 31 appearances for Latics in all competitions.
His injury meant Latics making an unscheduled 11th-hour move on transfer deadline day for Owen Dale, who has joined from Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season.