Latics signed off for the World Cup break in style thanks to a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Blackpool.

Not only will the four-break halt to the schedule help Latics take stock of where they are, it will also give the owners time to identify and appoint a new manager, following last week's shock sacking of Leam Richardson.

Jamie Jones celebrates a big win for Latics against Blackpool - as the players wait to discover who the new manager will be

For Jones in particular - the longest serving member of the first-team squad - it will be a tough transition.

"It's a difficult situation for players to be in," he said. "We've got this break now, and what will be, will be.

"None of that is down to us as players.

"All we can do is concentrate on our own jobs, staying fit during the time off.

"Whatever path the club decides to go down, we'll be ready to go with that.

"We've been given a good few days off, by which time hopefully we'll have a new manager in place.

"That will be followed by a solid working week at the training ground.

"We're not sure after that, we might be taken away on a training camp, but it'll be heads down and determined to be ready for the games again.

Jones admits Latics 'had to win' at the weekend, to go into the break with some kind of momentum.

"We had to rally round to get the three points, but it was absolutely huge," he added.

"We always come back to that word: 'Believe'.

"It got said before the game and again at half-time, the need to give everything for the club, the shirt and each other.

"It puts us above Blackpool in the table, not quite out of the bottom three, but we'll take the positives.

"We're looking forward to the break, and coming back ready to kick on.

"We had to win, because it was the last game before the break, now we have four weeks to regroup ready for what's to come.

"Figure out where we are, what our fight is, and we all know what that is - staying in this division.

