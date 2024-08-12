Wigan Athletic need to find 'killer' touch in both boxes, admits star

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Aug 2024, 20:14 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 22:37 GMT
Steven Sessegnon was unable to prevent Latics falling to a defeat on opening day against CharltonSteven Sessegnon was unable to prevent Latics falling to a defeat on opening day against Charlton
Steven Sessegnon has backed Wigan Athletic to find the 'killer' touch in both boxes after kicking-off the campaign on a losing note.

Latics failed to make the most of their chances on opening day against Charlton Athletic, and paid a high price when the visitors nicked it at the death after a rare mistake by Charlie Hughes.

Sessegnon, however, was far from despondent - choosing instead to look at the bigger picture.

"We came away disappointed, as I thought we were the better team," said Sessegnon, who has been tipped for a leadership role this year by boss Shaun Maloney. "In terms of our build-up play, keeping the ball, playing out from the back, our attacking threat, I thought we played well.

"It was just that killer edge we needed, that perhaps we were lacking. If we score first, it's a completely different game, they have to come out and we can play around them.

"We have to be more ruthless, more killer, in both boxes to be fair...they were more killer than us on the day. If we can tighten up, and continue to create chances, it's got to come, surely.

"We have to go again and put things right. If we keep playing like that, with a couple of tweaks, we'll be fine.

"I think you could see from the reaction of the fans that they were pleased with the way we'd played. They know what we're trying to do, how we're trying to play, and it will come...it will definitely come."

