Wigan Athletic new away kit revealed!
Wigan Athletic's future is taken as red after the club dropped their new away kit for the 2021-22 campaign.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Although Latics will retain the same home strip from last season, they have freshened up their away kit.
The name of the club’s new principal partner, EPIC, sits proudly on the front of the new shirts, while 'The Terrace' are the proud sponsor of the shorts.
Replica kits are only due in before the first home league fixture against Rotherham on Saturday, August 14.
In the meantime, shirts are available online only for pre-order, with delivery and click & collect options available once the shirts have arrived.
Away kit prices:-
Adult: shirts - £45, shorts - £22, socks - £12
Youth: shirts - £35, shorts - £22, socks - £12