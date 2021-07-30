Wigan Athletic new away kit revealed!

Thelo Aasgaard sports the new Latics away kit

Although Latics will retain the same home strip from last season, they have freshened up their away kit.

The name of the club’s new principal partner, EPIC, sits proudly on the front of the new shirts, while 'The Terrace' are the proud sponsor of the shorts.

Replica kits are only due in before the first home league fixture against Rotherham on Saturday, August 14.

In the meantime, shirts are available online only for pre-order, with delivery and click & collect options available once the shirts have arrived.

Away kit prices:-

Adult: shirts - £45, shorts - £22, socks - £12