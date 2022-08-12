Wigan Athletic new-boy aiming to rediscover the love

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old striker joins Latics on a season-long loan from Watford, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, Fletcher first made waves on loan at Barnsley, who he helped win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2015-16.

Ashley Fletcher

After a short spell at West Ham, he moved to Middlesbrough for £6.5million, and scored 28 goals in only 70 starts before joining Watford last summer.

However, he didn't make a single league start for the Hornets, and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with New York Red Bulls.

Again, he was limited to only three starts in the MLS, and he wants to use his move to Wigan as a catalyst to kickstart his career.

“I want to get back to my best, and that comes with game time," he said.

“I did well at Middlesbrough and then had a move to Watford that hasn’t really worked out.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my football again, and I think the project Wigan have shown me is brilliant, and we can help each other.

“I’ll give my all - ultimately, it’s about goals for me when I play.

"And I want to get back to enjoying my football, working hard for the team – which is the first and foremost – and helping this club to achieve good things."

Fletcher signed too late to make his debut on Saturday against Bristol City but, given the nature of the Championship schedule, he won't have to wait long for his opportunity.

“The Championship is relentless; as everyone knows, the volume of games is huge," he added.

"I am looking forward to the task in hand, I have had a lot of experience playing in the Championship now so I know what it’s about.