Dara Costelloe finds the mark at Accrington during his most productive pre-season

New signing Dara Costelloe will be forgiven for having a strong sense of deja vu when WIgan Athletic host Northampton Town in this weekend's League One opener at the Brick.

The two teams met on the final day of last term in Northamptonshire, with Costelloe making his final appearance for the Cobblers of his loan spell from Burnley.

Fast forward three months, and the Irishman will be lining up for Latics as they aim to hit the ground running in their first full season under head coach Ryan Lowe.

"It's funny how things work out," acknowledged Costelloe. "Northampton are obviously a team I know very well from last season.

"They looked after me really well, and they'll always have a place in my heart. But I can't wait to get started and get up and running.

"It's strange the way it's worked out, with my last game being for Northampton against Wigan. But once you're on the pitch you forget about the friendships and it's all about the win on Saturday."

Costelloe is already up and running in a Latics shirt, with four goals in five pre-season hit-outs.

"It was huge for me to get off the mark so quickly in pre-season, to show the lads what I can do if anything," he said.

"We're also a pretty new team as a whole, and Saturday is a big opportunity for us to show our intentions, and how we want to progress.

"I've already seen what we can do as a group, and it's about showing that on Saturday.

"As long as I'm in the team, I'm happy...that's my goal, to play as many games and score as many goals as I can."

And as far as targets for the new season go?

"As a team, we obviously want to do as well as we can," he added. "And as an individual, I will also have my own goals set.

"I won't be saying them out loud, in case they don't come true, but I definitely have targets I want to hit.

"It goes without saying I want to keep growing and keep improving as a player, to where I think I should be.

"Last year was a good building year for me, and hopefully I can take that to the next level this season."