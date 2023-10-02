Wigan Athletic new-boy opens up on 'becoming a man' as well as a player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old winger joined Latics on deadline day last month, on loan from Fulham for the rest of the campaign.

His impressive start at the DW was capped by his first senior goal at the weekend against Portsmouth.

And as well as continuing his football development at Wigan, he says he's growing just as much off the field.

"I've never been out of London before, but I'm finding it very good here," he said.

"It's a beautiful area, with lovely people, who have been very welcoming, I'm really enjoying it.

"I'm lucky to have had family and friends come up to watch me in every game so far.

"Obviously you miss people like that, the people you love.

"But if you want to be a leader, you have to learn to do things on your own, and it's helping me to grow up, and become a man."

Godo has been supported at games by family and friends who are happy to make the long trek up from the capital.

Indeed, his mum made her presence felt in the recent game at Bristol Rovers for her rather 'enthusiastic' support, which saw her become a star on Latics social media.

"My mum and my brother were at Bristol, and she gets very passionate when she's watching me," Godo laughed.

"I'm her son, and when things don't go my way, she's not going to be happy and react!

"That's just mums though, and she's fitted in very well with all the other Wigan fans in the game she's been to."

Godo is clearly hoping his goal against Portsmouth – which saw him make full use of great work by Charlie Wyke and Scott Smith to fire into the bottom corner – will be the first of many.

"It was great play by the boys to create the opening," he said.

"The ball came over to me, and I just did what I do best.

"I knew exactly what I was going to do when the ball was played out to me.

"The more you shoot, the more goals you get, so that was always on my mind.

"He showed me inside and I have faith in my ability to hit the target from that range.

"You practice that day in, day out on the training ground, and it's nice to be able to do it in a game.

"To score my first goal for Wigan, I'm so happy, I can't lie.

"It's all about finding the consistency now, to be able to do that on a regular basis.