Wigan Athletic target January deal for League Two skipper
Latics boss Shaun Maloney has already made three additions to his squad this month - Arsenal defender Josh Robinson and FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo on three-and-a-half-year deals, as well as Oxford United striker Will Goodwin on a season-long loan.
But he has seen four players move on - Calvin Ramsay, Paul Dummett, Joe Hugill and Josh Stones - and he is desperate to add 'two or three' more players to his pool this month.
One of those players is understood to be Fleetwood defender Wiredu, with Wigan Today sources confirming Latics have tested the water for Wiredu, who can play all across the backline as well as in midfield.
But with the Cod Army determined not to lose their leader without a fight, Latics will have to increase their bait if they want to reel Wiredi into their net.
Wiredu was strongly linked with a move to the Championship last summer, with Derby County, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle all credited with an interest.
Latics have had recently transfer dealings with Fleetwood, with winger Maleace Asamoah making the move to the Brick Community Stadium on transfer deadline day last summer.
Wiredu came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before joining Colchester United in 2019.
After two years in Essex, he joined Fleetwood, for whom he has made 19 appearances so far this season, scoring once.
