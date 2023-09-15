News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic new-boy scoops prestigious Premier award

Martial Godo underlined his determination to 'showcase my talent' on a consistent basis after winning the Premier League 2 Player of the Month Award for August.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
The 20-year-old Fulham winger joined Latics on a season-long loan shortly before the transfer deadline earlier this month.

Talisman gets green light to return for Wigan Athletic after injury.

And after returning five goals and an assist during three games for the Cottagers at PL2 level, he is aiming to make the step up in League One over the coming weeks.

Martial Godo with the PL2 Player of the Month award for AugustMartial Godo with the PL2 Player of the Month award for August
Martial Godo with the PL2 Player of the Month award for August
"I am pleased and honoured to have won the Player of the Month Award and it's a great feeling to be recognised by the league for my performances," Godo said.

"Personally, I set high standards for myself and it’s always important to work hard in pre-season and start the season strong."

Having been an unused substitute during Latics defeat at Blackpool before the international break, he is pushing for involvement this weekend when Cambridge visit the DW.

"I am determined and looking forward to showcasing my talent, helping out the team and continuing my good form as consistency is of course key," he added.

