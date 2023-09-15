Watch more videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old Fulham winger joined Latics on a season-long loan shortly before the transfer deadline earlier this month.

And after returning five goals and an assist during three games for the Cottagers at PL2 level, he is aiming to make the step up in League One over the coming weeks.

Martial Godo with the PL2 Player of the Month award for August

"I am pleased and honoured to have won the Player of the Month Award and it's a great feeling to be recognised by the league for my performances," Godo said.

"Personally, I set high standards for myself and it’s always important to work hard in pre-season and start the season strong."

Having been an unused substitute during Latics defeat at Blackpool before the international break, he is pushing for involvement this weekend when Cambridge visit the DW.