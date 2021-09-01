Wigan Athletic new-boy sets his sights on promotion

Joe Bennett at the DW

The 31-year-old from Rochdale has played his whole career in either the Premier League and the Championship, representing Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Cardiff with distinction.

And after penning a two-year deal at the DW on deadline day, he is desperate to help Latics get back to the second tier at the first attempt.

“I’m delighted to get a chance to come to a massive club like this and get the opportunity to play," he said.

“Hopefully I can come here, help the team and get promoted and that’s why I’ve come here - to get promoted and I’m sure a lot of the lads and staff want that as well.

“For me there was a good feel about the club and we’ve had a good start.

"We’ve got a good squad and a good team. If I can add my experience and some of my attributes to the team as well, then it’ll bode well.

“I think I fit into that, and I want to help the team and help the squad if I get the opportunity to play.

“I’ve come here to get promoted and hopefully that’s what we can do.”

Bennett was a free agent after leaving Cardiff earlier this summer.

But the volume of good wishes he's received from Bluebirds fans shows the high regard in which he continues to be held.

“I’m a player that’s going to give everything," he added. "Cardiff fans will tell you that - I was there for a long time and I feel like I did well.

“I had a fantastic five years there. They gave me a massive opportunity to play in the Premier League which didn’t work out, but I had the chance and did do well in the Championship.

"I wish them all the best, and hopefully they can go up into the Premier League.”