Wigan Athletic new recruit reveals reason for putting pen to paper

New-boy Sean Clare admitted Wigan Athletic's desperation to get him through the door was a major factor in him putting pen to paper.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:15 BST- 2 min read

The 26-year-old former Charlton defender has become Latics' fifth signing of the off-season.

There was interest in him from a number of clubs in both the Championship and League One.

Sean Clare has become Latics' fifth signing of the summerSean Clare has become Latics' fifth signing of the summer
Sean Clare has become Latics' fifth signing of the summer
But he says, after speaking to Shaun Maloney and Gregor Rioch, there was only one place he wanted to come.

“It’s been bubbling away for quite a bit.," he said.

“The manager and Gregor came down to see me, and talked me through where they wanted the club to go, and what they look for in players.

“And the ambition of the club is something that is really aligned to what I want to do, as well as showing a real keenness to get me on board which is massive for a player.

“The size of the club and the history of the club is another massive reason."

Latics have become the player's NINTH club of his career already.

But the Londoner is hopeful of putting down some roots in the north west.

“I feel very good about myself," he said. "I’ve played a lot of games and learned a lot playing in different positions.

“With the manager, staff and players, it’s a great place to be.

“There is a real buzz around the place, and it’s a nice feeling. I’m really looking forward to it."

His versatility - he's able to cover full-back, wing-back and central midfield - underlines why the Latics management were so keen to bring him in.

“I can play a variety of positions, and I feel like I can bring a lot in different positions for different reasons," Clare added. "I’m an exciting player who will give his all at every opportunity.

“The first thing for me is effort. In every game I play, I always give 100 per cent.

"I’m dynamic, comfortable on the ball, and want to get the team forward.

“I can’t wait to get in front of you guys at the DW Stadium and put on a show.”

